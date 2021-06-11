Graduation continues for Aiken County Schools

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- High school graduation ceremonies continue in Aiken County Friday.

After a difficult school year, many students say the end is bittersweet.

Thursday night, South Aiken, Silver Bluff and Wagner-Salley High Schools held their commencement ceremonies.

Friday night, it will be North Augusta, Midland Valley, Aiken, and Ridge Spring Monetta High Schools turn.

Cory Yazzie is graduating from Midland Valley. He said it has been a tough year and a little disappointing because many senior activities were cancelled.

“It’s been rough, because we’d been going to school two days a week and I do better face to face rather than online school. We didn’t have a prom but the senior parents came up with a prom.”

Yazzie said he has a lot of feelings about graduating.

“I’m a little nervous because high school went by so fast. Because I thought it was going to take forever, but it really didn’t. It was crazy. It was for sure a wild ride. And I’m just glad to finally get over with school so I can get done with this pandemic stuff with school.”

The graduations will all be held at 8 p.m. at each school’s football field. In case of bad weather, the plan will be to move the ceremonies indoors to the gym .