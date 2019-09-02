Governor Kemp orders evacuation for six Georgia counties starting noon tomorrow

Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order evacuating Georgia residents in six counties.
The mandatory evacuation orders people living in counties east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh, to evacuate starting noon Monday, September 2, 2019.
The order also directs the Georgia Emergency Management , Homeland Security Agency, and Georgia Department of Transportation to set up westerly contraflow on Interstate 16 beginning at 8:0 A.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
For updates on evacuations or more information on Hurricane Dorian, please visit Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, call 1-800-TRY-GEMA (1-800-879-4362), or follow @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp for regular updates.