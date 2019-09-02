Governor Kemp orders evacuation for six Georgia counties starting noon tomorrow

The latest from the National Hurricane Center...At 1100 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.9 West. About 135 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A slower westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands overnight and through much of Monday.

The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. Then moving just off shore the Georgia and South Carolina Coast Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward Wednesday is calling for Partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast...Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Screven and Jenkins Counties could see 1" to 3" of rainfall and tropical force winds.However, a small course change could alter the forecast considerable. Stay tuned for future updates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph (285 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast, but fluctuations in intensity could occur couple of days. Regardless, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.