Gov. McMaster announces closure of all schools starting Monday, postponing all elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced temporary closures for schools across the state and updated on coronavirus efforts in South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster announced the closure of all schools from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. This includes Pre-K -12, universities, colleges, and technical colleges.

A grant has been offered to provide free meals (two a day) for children to be picked up or delivered by school buses. Buses will also be used to deliver WiFi sources to some areas and some buses will deliver instructional materials.

Daycares are not included in this order, but the governor encourages them to close as well.

Officials are also seeking approval to suspend Spring testing.

Other announcements:

Closures do not effect government businesses or employees.

Elections will be postponed until after May 1.

McMaster also urged public gatherings to be limited to 100 people or less.

Stores and libraries will remain open

