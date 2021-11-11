Gov. McMaster requests investigation into ‘obscene materials’ in schools after parents complain about ‘Gender Queer’ book

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday requested an investigation be launched into “obscene and pornographic materials” in public schools after parents complained about the contents of the book Gender Queer: A Memoir, which explores sexual identity.

Parents in Fort Mill recently sent “examples of pornographic materials found in schools” to McMaster, which prompted him to make the requests.

McMaster said that the parents “were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe.”

He said that the book “contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity.” McMaster continued, saying “for sexually explicit materials of this nature to have ever been introduced or allowed in South Carolina’s schools, it is obvious that there is or was either a lack of, or a complete breakdown in, any existing oversight processes or the absence of appropriate screening standards.”

McMaster has asked SC Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, to lead the investigation. He also asked the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate whether any state laws have been broken.

He said that “aside from being deeply disturbing and manifestly inappropriate, it is likely illegal under South Carolina law” to have such materials in schools.

