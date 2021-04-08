Gov. Kemp’s executive order lifts many COVID-restrictions

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Georgia is open for business — that’s what Governor Kemp is saying with an executive order rolling back many covid-19 restrictions including social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants.



” As a server in the pandemic it was also very worrisome because we didn’t know if the restaurant business was going to come back,” server at Pineapple Ink Tavern, Trevor Maddox said.

Local servers say they hope it will help bring back business lost during the pandemic.



” It definitely means more business for us. We’ve had a lot of guests that we unfortunately had to turn away because we weren’t seating at full capacity so we’re excited to have those guests return and come in an join us,” Maddox said.

Kemp’s executive order comes as the state hits a milestone with 4 million vaccines administered



” I think it is the appropriate time to start loosening up some of these restrictions, however I think it also important to emphasize personal responsibility in how we behave under those loosened guidelines.”

Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at AU Health said loosening restrictions doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.

“The virus is not gone. Covid is not gone. Although we’re vaccinating large numbers of people we still need to be careful and cautious about how we proceed in these loosened guidelines in our return back to normal,” Coule said.

Coule said bars and restaurants are still a high risk environment and those who are not vaccinated should be cautious

” If you’re in a high risk situation and you’re not vaccinated you need to consider that it is high risk and you may need to change your activities,” Coule said.



Kemp’s executive order also eliminates the large gatherings ban and allows people to resume group fitness classes without social distancing requirements.