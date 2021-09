AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, appoints Judge Amanda Heath to fill a Superior Court vacancy for the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Judge Heath will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of The Honorable Carl C. Brown, Jr.

The Augusta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Burke and Richmond Counties.

Heath served as a Juvenile Court Judge for the Augusta Judicial Circuit and was notably the first African American female to serve in this role.