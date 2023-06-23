AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a “Got Your Back” community-wide back-to-school supply giveaway, on Saturday, June 24th, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The goal of the event is to ensure that students can return to school looking and feeling their best.

At the event there will be school supplies, book bags, and hygiene items.

Along with the supplies giveaway there will also be plenty to do at the event including food, face painting, therapy dogs, a motorcycle show, representatives from Augusta Transit, as well as voter registration with the Richmond County Board of Elections and music from DJ Carl Collins.

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist is located at 2127 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.