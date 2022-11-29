RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Gordon Highway is currently shut down after a traffic accident.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are on the scene of Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

Authorities say they are working on a traffic accident where a vehicle struck one of the support poles for the traffic signal, which is causing the entire set of traffic signals to fall into the intersection.

According to RCSO, Gordon Highway is shut down in both directions at this intersection.

Authorities say traffic coming eastbound will be diverted to Sibley Road and traffic westbound will be diverted at the eastern end of Milledgeville Road.

Drivers who are traveling in this direction or area are being asked to take an alternative route.