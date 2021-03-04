Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new career center

Grovetown, GA (WJBF)- Goodwill Job Connections is celebrating the grand opening of its new Career Center at the Grovetown location.

This evening the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will do an official ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.

The Career Center is funded by merchandise sales from Goodwill’s thrift stores. This allows them to provide services for free to job seekers.

“Over the past year or so, we were able to track that we had more than 500 job seekers coming from Columbia County and surrounding areas, West all the way down to Augusta, to utilize our then closest career center. So we want to be sure that job seekers are aware that our location right there is Columbia County is open now in Grovetown and ready to serve you,” said Leah Pontani, the Vice President of Career Development for Goodwill Job Connections.

Job seekers are matched with available jobs and are sometimes placed in Goodwill retail stores.

Services include helping to prepare resumes, practicing for interviews, and providing educational opportunities at Helms Career Education and Helms College.

“So our career centers do more than just the general job search assistance. We offer a variety of workshops. We also have work force development specialists headquartered at various Career Centers throughout the region,” explained Pontani. “Those work force specialists are working with individuals that are receiving SNAP or TANF. Individuals coming in through Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation referrals.”

The Career Center is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They welcome walk ins and require masks and social distancing.

For more information CLICK HERE to visit their website.