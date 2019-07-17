Good Shepherd Men’s Club Community Benefits Program supports six McCormick County organizations

McCORMICK, S.C. – (McCormick Messenger / WJBF)



This year the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Men’s Club (GSMC) financially supported six McCormick County organizations with our Community Benefits Program. Each year the Men’s Club solicits input from various organizations in McCormick County for financial needs they have immediately or annually. Each organization then prepares a request for funds for a specific purpose. The GSMC Community Benefits committee then evaluates the requests and decides who and the amount each group gets.

This year they had six requests and they had enough funds to support all six groups. Specific groups receiving funds included: The MACK, The First Steps program, The McCormick County Back-Pack Ministry, The Girl Scouts, the McCormick County Senior Center and the John de la Howe School. All six organizations received a check.

The Good Shepherd Men’s Club has been supporting local organizations for the past 10 years and has donated over $49,000 during that period. The Men’s Club raises most of their funds by holding annual golf outings, having five pancake breakfasts a year and several fish fries during the year. These activities are always supported by the McCormick County residents and the Good Shepherd Men’s Club is delighted to give back to the community and the McCormick County organizations.



This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.