AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Coach Terry Holder is a legend in the CSRA having coached multiple state championship baseball teams at Evans, Greenbrier, and Thomson High School, but recently tragedy struck when he and his wife lost all their belongings in a house fire back in August.

Since then, friends, community members, and Coach Holder’s former players have come together under the leadership of Anthony Sweat to organize the “Holder Strong Golf Tournament” which will take place on Monday October 9th at Rocky Branch Golf Club.

“I remember that Saturday morning about 7:30am I got a text message saying that Coach Holder’s house was in a fire and they lost everything,” says tournament organizer Anthony Sweat, “so we just put together a tournament to try to raise money. He has impacted so many of our lives in the past, so it’s always a good time to give back.”

Coach Holder says he was overwhelmed by the community support, and he is really excited about the event. “We’re very excited about it. It’s certainly very nice of Anthony and Pam to do this for our family,” says Coach Holder, “we’re really looking forward to seeing everybody tomorrow. It’s going to be a lot of fun to just talk about old times.”

The event will begin with a “shotgun” start at 8:30pm, and participants who are registered are encouraged to arrive by 7:45. If you are not registered but would like to participate, you can go to jhsweatfoundation.com and click the #holderstrong tab to register. You can also sign up in person before the event, but you must arrive early to fill out paperwork.

The event costs $100 per person or $400 per team and there ARE slots still available! Register to participate and help raise money for a beloved Coach and his family!