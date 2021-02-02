Golden Harvest Food Bank feeds pets

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Many are struggling to feed their families during the pandemic. that includes their pets.

Golden Harvest Food Bank and Faith Food Factory are partnering with Pet Smart for a pet food giveaway. Executive Director Amy Breitmann said that many families are having to rehome their pets because they cannot afford to feed them.

“We feel really strongly that pets are part of the family and especially during these really trying times they have been a source of comfort for so many,” explained Breitmann. “And so when we were given the opportunity to help distribute this food to people who may need it, to families that may need it, we jumped at the chance. So we are just looking forward to providing this for families who may need it for their pets.”

She said Pet Smart partnered with Feeding America, a national organization that Golden Harvest is a part of. It allowed them to offer the pet food drive. Breitmann said it’s important because people’s bonds with their pets run deep.

“Often if you think about seniors or even young children who are at home now because of the pandemic and not being at school, oftentimes, they’re best friends in social isolation are these pets. And so there’s a deep concern and a deep need for support.”

Breitmann said after hearing story after story of families having to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets, they wanted to do something to help. She said one particular story touched her heart.

“They went to visit a woman, I think it was a home delivery of food, and she had tuna fish. She had a lot of tuna fish. And the reason she was stocking up on tuna fish was because both her and her cat could eat that. So she was concerned about not just getting food that she could consume but that could also care for her animals.”

The pet food drive will be on Saturday, February 6th, from 10 am to 12 pm at Faith Food Factory on Commerce Drive in Augusta. It will be a drive through event.