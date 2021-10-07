Golden Harvest announces expansion of Augusta location

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Soon Golden Harvest Food Bank will be able to help feed more people in the CSRA.

The food bank announced on social media in September that it is working on expanding its Augusta location.

Currently, the food bank on Commerce Drive doesn’t hold much space for offices or meeting spaces for volunteers.

The $1 million to $2 million expansion will add 6,700 square feet to the existing 33,000 square foot building. Another 6,600 square feet of existing space will also be renovated.

Executive Director, Amy Breitmann told NewsChannel 6 that part of being able to feed more people, is having more room to do so.

“The first piece of that will be the renovation of this Augusta campus, which will include a state of the art volunteer center. A place for corporate, individual and church volunteers to come and help us. We typically rely on 1,100 volunteers a month and so we know we need to have a space that is really dedicated to that,” she explained.

More space will allow the food bank to serve more people in the 25 counties the organization serves.

Breitmann said it’s all part of a strategic 10 year plan to end hunger in the CSRA.

“We’ve spent about nine months really looking at our service area and what’s needed, and what we found is there’s an 8 million meal gap in our 25 counties,” she said. “And so part of what we’re going to need to do over the next three years is really build capacity so that we can serve more people and make sure that no one is being left behind that is food insecure.”

Breitmann said they are currently in the planning stages of the expansion. There is no word yet on how long it will take or when construction will start.

