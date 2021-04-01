Golden Harvest and Wheels Up providing meals for families in need

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Golden Harvest is partnering with Wheels Up to provide a grant for 100,000 meals across Golden Harvest’s 25-county area.

Wheels Up, a private aviation company, is promoting Meals Up, its hunger relief initiative.

The organization will be hosting a breakfast at Daniel Field Thursday morning to thank food bank staff and the National Guard volunteers.

At 11 am they will join Golden Harvest in serving lunch at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen. At 2 pm they will be providing food to families in need in front of Golden Harvest’s Aiken Warehouse.

Golden Harvest Executive Director, Amy Breitmann said Wheels Up feels a connection to the CSRA.

“Wheels Up reached out to us because they have such a strong connection with our community in flying Patrons back and forth from the Master’s Tournament. So, they have a long history of being in Augusta and I think wanted to look for a way to give back to this community.”

She said there is a serious problem with food insecurity in the River Region and Wheels Up wanted to help.

“And it just comes at such a critical time. We are still struggling with really high food insecurity rates, where 22 percent of those in our service area of 25 counties are still struggling with hunger. So, we’re just so grateful that they’ve…they’re coming and they are coming alongside us, not only financially, but with their hands and feet to serve the community.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Breitmann said calls to Golden Harvest for help have doubled.