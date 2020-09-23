Golden Apple: Trina Finley

(Evans, Ga WJBF) Trina Finley is the Media Specialist at Greenbrier High Schoool.

“We help teachers with technology,” Finley says. “I take care of the media center. I encourage students to read as much as posslibe. It’s a challenge at the high school level. Reading literacy is very important.”

She helps people find the right data for their projects and their profession.

“Using credible sources, which is very important in this day and age with all the massive amounts of information that’s available now. It’s very difficult for teachers and students to figure out what they should use for research and things like that.”

She also helps teachers and students with all the digital tools they need with the learn from home environment.

“It’s a challenge with trying to help them with their personal devices at home getting connected to our digital tools is challenging for them. But I think it’s getting better.”

There’s even a curriculum called digital citizenship.

“We teach them about information literacy. We teach them about social media. How to be appropriate in social media. How to use certain tools appropriately. The impact social media has on the whole community.”

Congratulations Trina Finley. And thank you for making these tough times a lot easier when it comes to our ever-changing learning environment.

“Just knowing tha teachers have someone they can come to for help,” she says. “I feel like a lot of them are so overwhelmed with everything, that I’m thankful I can be here to support all our students and our teachers.”