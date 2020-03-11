Gold Cross partners with University Hospital for after care services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -Gold Cross recently paired with University Hospital to continue care for patients after they are discharged from the hospital.

The service is upon request with university and agreement with the individual being looked after.

The free service allows patients who maybe can’t see, or drive, or need the extra help have a Gold Cross member come to their house and make sure they are taking their prescriptions, or getting a ride to get them, or even something as simple as getting food.

Vice President of Gold Cross, Steven Vincent, says, “if we notice a patient doesn’t have food, we contact meals on wheels and we try to set them up with someone to help them get food. If we see that they have some, you know, inadequate lighting, or, you know, they don’t have power or anything, we contact the appropriate facilities and appropriate organizations.”

Vincent says this is just the first hospital they teamed up with, but they are hoping to team up with more.