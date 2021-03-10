Gold Cross hosts two more pop up vaccine clinics

Grovetown, GA (WJBF)- Gold Cross EMS is continuing to host pop up COVID vaccine clinics through out the CSRA. Today, they’ll be in Grovetown at the Bessie Thomas Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Gold Cross is expecting a big turnout today as folks across the community continue to try and get the vaccine.

They expect to have about 100 to 150 shots available and it’ll be on a first come, first served basis.

“It’s still important to make sure you wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. However, we also want to make sure that people get vaccinated.,” explained Michael Meyers from Gold Cross. “Here at Gold Cross we are in the business of, at this time because of vaccinations, making sure that we get more shots in more arms. With that being said, vaccinations are so important. They help us not only be safe, but feel safe.”

Those with Gold Cross say this is just another way to give back to the community.

“We’re just excited to be another asset in this community. To continue to be able to do things to provide a way of somewhat mental relief and physical relief in reference to the coronavirus,” said Meyers.

This is only for those who fall into the current eligibility requirements for Georgia.

If you miss the clinic in Grovetown, another walk up clinic will be happening Thursday at Oasis Church in Hephzibah from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointments will be taken ahead of time.



