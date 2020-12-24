Gold Cross EMS workers receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Emergency first responders at Gold Cross are some of the first in the state to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.



” We got three hundred doses yesterday and we’re expecting to get another 300 doses which is enough to do all of our employees,” Gold Cross senior director of operations John Smith said.

Dispatchers, like Bob Wylds work on the frontlines with COVID patients. He said getting the vaccine helps him breathe a sigh of relief, when it comes to his health and safety.



” I can take a deep breath and I can sit back and say I’m not scared to go to Walmart. I’m not scared to go into a patients room. I’m not scared to go into a patients house. I can breathe easier,” Wylds.

Law enforcement and firefighters will also be able to receive their vaccine through Gold Cross.

” We’re also going to assist with vaccinating other agencies — law enforcement, fire and the public as well,” Smith said.



Gold Cross will eventually become a mass vaccination site for the public to come and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

