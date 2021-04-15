Gold Cross EMS hosting vaccine clinic at Daniel Field

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For Eva Watkins getting the covid-19 vaccine is personal



” I am a nurse so I’m around a lot of different people and backgrounds that are coming and going so its important that I protect me and the public that I actually serve,” Watkins said.

She’s one of dozens of people receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Daniel Field



” I’m glad to have them offering it in a location that makes it easily accessible. The crowd is not bad at all. So it looks like we’re going to have a positive quick in and out experience,” Watkins said.



Thursday was the first of two days of vaccine clinics hosted by Gold Cross



Their efforts will bring the vaccine to Daniel Field and also a rural part of the state in Jefferson County.



“So what we’re trying to do is provide another level of accessibility. I believe that because we are providers in that area and we are providers in this area, it all encompasses what we do here in the CSRA and we need to continue to do our part to be a community business and that’s what we’re going to do,” Mike Myers with Gold Cross said.



Gold Cross leaders said its a big part of tackling vaccine hesitancy



” In a sense people are undecided so I think when they see more and more people coming out to get the shots they will turn around and want to do the same thing,” Myers said.

On Friday, Gold Cross will hold its second vaccine clinic in Jefferson County at the Stone Springfield AME Church.

The clinic will be in Stapleton from 10 am to 2 pm.

