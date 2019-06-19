Gold Cross deal called illegal

It’s a change of director for Augusta, city leaders once again prepare to partner with Gold Cross for ambulance service.

Commissioners approving new terms with the company that calls for the city paying a subsidy, 400 thousand dollars pro-rated for this year.

“Gold Cross was the way to go, they we’re doing an excellent job before they will do so again,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Increasing to 650 thousand two years from now, with Gold Cross saying it will lower its transport fees.

Four commissioners voted against the deal saying it isn’t proper.

“Voting on giving Gold Cross the contract now is bad for the city of Augusta it would be illegal there wasn’t any competitive bidding on it no competitive marking on the subject therefor it’s wrong,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners were concerned when the Procurement Director said doing this deal with Gold Cross would likely violate city code.

“Is this an illegal agreement?”

“Well I’m not an attorney I can’t say we’ll find out if the other companies take us to court,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“You think the city could be sued over this?”:

“I believe so,Fennoy said.

“You can sue a ham sandwich that doesn’t mean you’re going to get nothing I mean we didn’t violate any rules,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

“We had a lot of discussion before the commission meeting during the commission meeting I think we’re doing s good thing I don’t think we’re going to have any problems,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Gold Cross’ CEO says he’s waiting for the city to show him the agreement in writing.

he says it’s what was agreed to in writing and says it’s what we wanted.

he also dismissed any legal concerns from the deal.