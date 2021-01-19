‘God brought me through all of this:’ Man shares COVID-19 survival story

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Susan Bugg wasn’t able to see her husband for almost three months after he tested positive for COVID-19



” I had both lungs collapse on me; my kidneys were starting to shut down. My liver was shutting down,” John Bugg said.

Bugg spent two months on a ventilator and a total of more than 100 days in the hospital. At one point nurses told his wife they didn’t think he would make it.



” The nurse said I’ve been chasing his blood pressure all night and you might want to get his family together. We don’t think he’s going to make it. That was the most difficult moment of my life,” Susan Bugg said.

But John survived — he calls it a miracle



” I attribute that to God. God brought me through all of this,” Bugg said.

His miraculous story is one he shares with others, with a reminder to realize the seriousness of COVID-19



” It’s something that people need to take serious because I was at the threshold and it could of went either way,” Bugg said.

Many weren’t as fortunate as John — in Richmond and Columbia counties more than 300 people have died from COVID -19.



On Tuesday, their lives were remembered and honored through candle lighting and the ringing of bells at churches across Augusta.



“This event will be an opportunity to remind ourselves that we are one another’s keeper and we care about each other. This is really the heart of one Augusta,” Mayor Hardie Davis said.