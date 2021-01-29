Glamping coming to Columbia County in March

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) – Soon you can camp in style at Clarks Hill Lake. Glamping is coming to Columbia County. The county’s teaming up with Georgia Glamping Company to bring this new way to enjoy the outdoors, to the lake.



“To us, glamping is having the camping experience outside but being much more comfortable inside your accommodations,” said Rebeka Self, Georgia Glamping Company, LLC. “So, we want the nicest most comfortable beds. We have mini fridges, coffee makers, electricity, lamps, rugs.”

For the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, this is a much-needed option to attract more visitors to the lake area.

“There are no lodging options on the lake. So, you can obviously bring your own RV or you can camp primitively but there are no actual lodging options,” said Shelly Blackburn, Executive Director, Columbia County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “So, this was in an effort to offer that to folks who don’t have the equipment to camp and who aren’t your typical campers but that would glamp.”

Glamping will be available year-round.

Reservations are underway for the March opening. Click here to book now.