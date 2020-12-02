Giving Tuesday: how to support CSRA groups that help community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone. Billions of dollars were spent on holiday gifts. Now, nonprofits in the CSRA are asking for some holiday generosity.

Organizations in the Augusta area have seen the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic first hand. NewsChannel 6 spoke with directors from several of these groups on Giving Tuesday. A common theme they noticed is food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 1,318,500 Georgians are “struggling with hunger.”

Hope House Augusta

Hope House Augusta is a long-term, residential treatment center for women, specifically for those with substance abuse disorders. It provides “treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated mental illness and poverty.”

Hope House provides three meals a day to 100 women and 30 of their children. This continuous service has taken a toll on the organization’s kitchen appliances. This Giving Tuesday, Hope House is asking for donations to buy a new stove, pots and pans so it can continue to feed and support women and children in need.

“In every single home, there’s a heart,” Chaz Butler, Hope House’s Lead Coordinator of Development and Compliance, says. “We believe the heart is the kitchen. It’s the same here at Hope House.

How to support:

Call the Hope House at 706-737-9879

Buy an item on the Hope House’s Amazon wish list

Make monetary donation

Chaz Butler, Hope House’s Lead Coordinator of Development and Compliance

Augusta Dream Center

The Augusta Dream Center serves “low income, homeless, and underserved individuals and families in the Augusta/South Augusta communities.” It provides food and clothing assistance to the community each week through its free Dream Pantry and Closet. Kellie Cardona, the Dream Center’s director, tells NewsChannel 6 there’s been a bigger need for the organization’s services this year.

“This year, we’ve served 18,000 people. I’m guessing by the end of the year, we’ll have served over 20,000.”

How to support:

Volunteering

Donating food and clothing

Monetary donations

Augusta University’s Open Paws Food Pantry

Augusta University opened the doors of the Open Paws Food Pantries in 2016 to provide food to students in need. While students may receive financial aid, that funding goes toward tuition and is often not enough for students to buy food. When several students were laid off this year, Augusta University began receiving more requests for access to the food pantries. Since July, AU has bought more than 1,700 pounds of food.

“We once had a student who lived in Thomson, who emailed her teacher and said ‘I have $25 for the week. I can either put gas in my car and come to class, or I can eat.’ Her teacher said, ‘If you can get gas and come to class, we can get you food for the week,” Gina Thurman, AU’s Associate Dean of Students & Director of Student Advocacy, explained.

How to support: