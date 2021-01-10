Girl Scouts facing challenges during cookie season

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again—Girl Scouts are selling those cookies we all love. But this pandemic year means those young entrepreneurs will need to get creative to exchange their delicious products safely.

Girl Scouts typically use their cute faces to sell cookies by going door to door with adult supervision, selling to family and friends, and of course those cookie booths we love to see. This year their options to sell are limited because of the pandemic.

Suman Marks-Johnson is a longtime Girl Scout Leader and Service Unit Volunteer. She said girls are still able to sell cookies at a distance.

“Girl Scouts have still gone door to door, but that is getting to be less frequent now. So, a lot of them are using social media, they are going through friends and family, parents are going through their work place just trying to decrease…”

“Their schools,” offered her daughter, Teagan Johnson.

“And your schools, definitely,” agreed Marks-Johnson. “Trying to decrease the safety concerns of going door to door, because they have to be supervised to go door to door.”

Marks-Johnson and her daughter Teagan Johnson are veteran cookie sellers. They said pandemic limitations may make finding a Girl Scout to purchase your favorite yearly cookies from difficult. This year Scouts are turning to technology for sales.

“But you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder on the Girl Scouts of the USA website. and it will direct you to either a girl, or a cookie booth,” Marks-Johnson said.

Teagan is a seventh grader and has been a Girl Scout since she was five. She said that the app girls use to place orders is user friendly and that even the younger girls are able to do it.

“You can ask somebody if they wanna buy and you put in their order, because it has all the varieties of cookies on there. You put how many cookies they want in there,” Teagan explained. “Then you get their email, their credit card and you get their zip code, their state zip code thing. Then you place their order and it will come when they’re ready.”

Marks Johnson says most sales this year are online and can be delivered by the girl scout, or customers can pay shipping and have it delivered to their home.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands is helping with shipping costs for those who order a certain number of boxes.

“One thing to note is cookies are $5 this year and they are available through girls’ individual links or the app. Or the website. But our council, Mountains to Midlands for the South Carolina area going from the midlands to upstate, is subsidizing shipping, 50% of shipping for 6 or more boxes.”

Those interested in the gluten free cookie can only get them online for $6 a box.

Cookie booths will be set up at local businesses this year at the discretion of troop leaders, but will depend on what is happening with COVID numbers.

To find a local Girl Scout to buy cookies from just CLICK HERE to go to their website.