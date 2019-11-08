Get your brunch on at the Augusta Brunch Festival this weekend

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Chronicle will host the 2nd annual Augusta Brunch Festival on Saturday November 9th at Augusta Common.

Come hungry because your favorite restaurants from all over town will be selling a variety of $3 brunch bites. Brunch cocktails, beer, and Bloody Marys will be served as well.

Augusta Sports Leagues will sponsor an array of games like Adult sized Connect 4, Corn hole, Giant Jenga, Ladder Ball, Yard Pong and more. World of Beer is getting in on the fun with the World of Beer Olympics. Pay a small entry fee and gather your teams of 4 to join! You can win some awesome prizes!

Enjoy live music by Joe Stevenson while you eat, drink, and play!

This event is 21 and over only. No children or pets allowed. The entry fee is $10. The event will last from 11:00 AM to 4 PM.

You can purchase tickets online at augustachronicle.com/brunchfestival. If you buy 3 tickets online, you get 1 free! And, you can be entered to win a Korbel Yeti Hopper.

