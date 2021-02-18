Georgia traffic deaths up as rainy conditions continue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Heavy rain created dangerous conditions for Augusta drivers Thursday. Puddles formed, and roads were slick. Charles Simmermon and Tyler Hill tried to be extra cautious as they traveled to Aiken.

“It’s the defensive drivers game.” Simmermon said. “The roads are slick, and you have to watch for standing water as well.”

Driving defensively could not be more important. Traffic deaths are up in Georgia compared to the first two months of 2020. As of Thursday, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recorded 186 deaths in 2021. 170 were recorded during the same time period a year prior.

“It all comes back to everyone being alert,” Kyle Collins, GDOT’s District Communication Specialist, says.

Collins says too many deaths are preventable each year. They can be attributed to people speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or driving while distracted. If you combine those factors with bad weather and wet roads, he says it is a “recipe for disaster.”

Rainy conditions are not only hazardous for drivers, they are dangerous for pedestrians. 41 people have been killed on Georgia roadways this year.

“Always expect someone could pop out of a certain area. Don’t always think it’s going to be a clear roadway in front of you. Hopefully everyone can get home safe whether you’re on foot, on a bike or behind a wheel.”