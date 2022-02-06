Georgia Tech takes down Clemson,69-64

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball used a first-half 16-0 run to pull out to an double-digit lead and never trailed again, defeating Clemson 69-64 in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) were once again staunch on defense — holding the Tigers (12-10, 4-7 ACC) to just 20 points in the opening half — but it would be their bench’s 37 points of offense that loomed large over the game.

Tech was led by Deivon Smith, who turned in an impressive all-around performance in 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Also finishing in double digits was Jordan Usher (13), and Miles Kelly, who finished with a season-high 10. Michael Devoe was held to just three points on the day, but dished out five assists in the effort.

Tech forced Clemson into 18 turnovers and scored 23 points from them, and held the Tigers to 41.4 percent from the floor, 6-of-24 from three-point range.

Clemson was led by two 18-point scorers and Al-Amir Dawes and PJ Hall.

Georgia Tech returns to the road to play at Miami on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks.