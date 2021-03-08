Georgia teachers now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Under an expansion of Phase 1a , Jessica Jenkins is one of thousands of teachers in Georgia who are now able to receive the covid-19 vaccine.



” I feel privileged to be in that first round of teachers in Richmond county to get the vaccine,” Jenkins said.

Schools have struggled to stay open during the pandemic, with Richmond County transitioning several schools to at home learning due to increased covid-19 activity.

Richmond County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said he hopes the vaccine will help to keep students in classrooms



” Our kids need to be in school, we want them to be in school and hopefully this will allow us to continue to have them in school,” Bradshaw said.

Some teachers said the vaccine is a step forward in keeping them and their students safe



” It means a lot to me. I’m really grateful and honored to be a part of this group that’s getting it today. I’m so excited to be getting it. Its so important for our schools to stay open and I think this will keep our kids safe,” Academy of Richmond County teacher Jennifer Wilson said.

Columbia County Schools currently has three dates set up for teachers to receive the vaccine, but teachers can also go to their local pharmacy to make an appointment



” I’m sure for some people these dates will conflict with their plans and if so they will still have access in other areas,” Columbia County Schools Superintentent Dr. Sandra Carraway said.

Teachers can get their vaccine at the AU Health Clinic on Washington Road as well as the Department of Health.