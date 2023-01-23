STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia college student arrested for allegedly attacking another student outside of a fraternity house has been released after posting bond, news outlets reported.

Statesboro Police officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity house at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on a sidewalk.

Investigators said the victim was walking past the fraternity house when several people approached him. One of them, identified as William Kroymann, then attacked the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head, witnesses and surveillance video show.

The victim was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center but later transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where doctors learned he had fractured his skull. The victim has since been released to continue his recovery at home, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Kroymann, 20, of Ellabell, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery. He was released from the Bulloch County Jail on a $15,000 bond, records showed.

Sigma Nu Fraternity’s national headquarters confirmed Friday that Kroymann was a member of the Theta Kappa chapter of the fraternity at Georgia Southern but has been suspended pending the investigation’s outcome, according to a statement given to WSB-TV.