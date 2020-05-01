Georgia senator discusses reopening, repercussions for China

NEW YORK (ABC News) - The request, posted on an online neighborhood forum by a Brooklyn funeral director, was simple but heartfelt. A 91-year-old woman had died from the coronavirus. Her family was scattered in other states. Would anyone like to contribute items for her funeral, like flowers?

This wasn’t a funeral for anyone who lived in the neighborhood, Brooklyn’s Prospect Leffert Gardens section, or for anyone that neighbors knew. It was for a complete stranger who died at a Manhattan assisted living facility.