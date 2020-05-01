Live Now
Georgia senator discusses reopening, repercussions for China

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is our guest on The Means Report. We talk to the lawmaker about the reopening of Georgia.. ” I think the president, the governor and I, we all have the same goal for Georgians, which is to be safe and to find ways to start to resume some of our normal activities in a new way,” Loeffler says. Watch this video clip to hear Senator Loeffler’s thoughts on China, the pandemic, and potential repercussions for that nation. Then please watch the full interview on The Means Report. This interview will air Sunday May 10th and Monday May 11th at 12:30pm.

Brad Means

