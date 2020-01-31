Georgia police officers arrested in theft case

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – Two DeKalb County police officers were arrested Thursday for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit, authorities said.

DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent, in a news release, says Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the department, were charged with computer theft and violating their oath of office.

McClinton also faces one count of bribery, jail records show. McClinton and Anderson have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending disciplinary action, authorities said. They remain held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

It was unknown if either officer is represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

