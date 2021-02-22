Georgia lawmakers to crack down on racially motivated 911 calls

ATLANTA, GA ( WJBF) — Georgia lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a crime to place false, racially motivated 911 calls.



If the bill passes, people who call 911 and make a false report that is racially motivated could face misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 dollars.

House bill 21 would make it a misdemeanor charge to call police on someone solely based on their race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sandra Scott said she hopes to see similar legislation all over the country



“I think that every state should have this because we should all feel the same that no one should be subjected to the punishment then they haven’t done anything wrong just because a person didn’t like the color of their skin,” Scott said.