Georgia graduation rate increases in 2019

The state of Georgia is boasting its highest ever graduation rate in 2019.

This year, 82% of eligible students graduated from state high schools.  That number is up 0.4% from 2018.

Locally, Columbia County Schools had the highest graduation rate at 92%.  That’s up 1.4% over 2018.

Richmond County Schools graduation rate dropped 2.6% to 75.1% over the same time period.

All of the Georgia schools’ graduation rates in the WJBF NewsChannel 6 viewing area are listed below courtesy of the GA Dept. of Education: 

SCHOOL SYSTEM20182019CHANGE
Burke County Schools89.4%91.6%2.2%
Columbia County Schools90.6%92.0%1.4%
Emanuel County Schools84.4%89.5%5.1%
Glascock County Schools87.9%91.7%3.8%
Greene County Schools89.6%83.9%5.7%
Handock County Schools83.3%80.0%-3.3%
Jefferson County Schools87.5%86.7%-0.8%
Jenkins County Schools80.0%78.9%-1.1%
Lincoln County Schools84.6%84.8%0.2%
McDuffie County Schools76.6%82.2%5.8%
Richmond County Schools77.7%75.1%-2.6%
Screven County Schools81.6%84.3%2.7%
Taliaferro County SchoolsNo DataNo DataNo Data
Wilkes County Schools80.5%87.7%7.2%
Warren County Schools 87.9%85.7%-2.2%
Washington County Schools95.2%89.7%-5.5%

