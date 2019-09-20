Georgia graduation rate increases in 2019

The state of Georgia is boasting its highest ever graduation rate in 2019.
This year, 82% of eligible students graduated from state high schools. That number is up 0.4% from 2018.
Locally, Columbia County Schools had the highest graduation rate at 92%. That’s up 1.4% over 2018.
Richmond County Schools graduation rate dropped 2.6% to 75.1% over the same time period.
All of the Georgia schools’ graduation rates in the WJBF NewsChannel 6 viewing area are listed below courtesy of the GA Dept. of Education:
|SCHOOL SYSTEM
|2018
|2019
|CHANGE
|Burke County Schools
|89.4%
|91.6%
|2.2%
|Columbia County Schools
|90.6%
|92.0%
|1.4%
|Emanuel County Schools
|84.4%
|89.5%
|5.1%
|Glascock County Schools
|87.9%
|91.7%
|3.8%
|Greene County Schools
|89.6%
|83.9%
|5.7%
|Handock County Schools
|83.3%
|80.0%
|-3.3%
|Jefferson County Schools
|87.5%
|86.7%
|-0.8%
|Jenkins County Schools
|80.0%
|78.9%
|-1.1%
|Lincoln County Schools
|84.6%
|84.8%
|0.2%
|McDuffie County Schools
|76.6%
|82.2%
|5.8%
|Richmond County Schools
|77.7%
|75.1%
|-2.6%
|Screven County Schools
|81.6%
|84.3%
|2.7%
|Taliaferro County Schools
|No Data
|No Data
|No Data
|Wilkes County Schools
|80.5%
|87.7%
|7.2%
|Warren County Schools
|87.9%
|85.7%
|-2.2%
|Washington County Schools
|95.2%
|89.7%
|-5.5%