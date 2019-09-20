Georgia graduation rate increases in 2019

The state of Georgia is boasting its highest ever graduation rate in 2019.

This year, 82% of eligible students graduated from state high schools. That number is up 0.4% from 2018.

Locally, Columbia County Schools had the highest graduation rate at 92%. That’s up 1.4% over 2018.

Richmond County Schools graduation rate dropped 2.6% to 75.1% over the same time period.

All of the Georgia schools’ graduation rates in the WJBF NewsChannel 6 viewing area are listed below courtesy of the GA Dept. of Education: