Georgia failed to subpoena image of wiped elections server

The case of whether hackers may have tampered with elections in Georgia has taken another strange turn.

Nearly two years ago, state lawyers in a closely watched election integrity lawsuit told a judge they intended to subpoena the FBI for a copy of data from a crucial computer server that state election officials had quietly wiped clean.

But a new email obtained by The Associated Press says the state never did.

The server data is central to a challenge to Georgia’s highly questioned, state-run elections system.

The FBI made a forensic backup in March 2017 after learning the server had been exposed with a security hole for more than six months.

Plaintiffs want the backup examined to see if there may have been tampering.