Georgia DNR shares the lake laws you need to know for Labor Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Labor Day weekend is just hours away! Not much has changed with the laws on the lake, but Georgia DNR will be on the look out.

Safety equipment is the main thing. All boats need a wearable life jacket on board. That includes kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.

If you’re under 13, you must wear them when the watercraft is moving. Georgia DNR says they are stopping boats that of course are clearly not abiding by the law, but also those who’s boats are too packed.

Law Enforcement can tell if a vessel is overloaded if it does not ride the waves right.

Cpl. Bobby Timmerman with Georgia DNR’s Law Enforcement division, says, “if a boating operator looks too young, sometimes we’ll stop and check to see if they had their boater education course. If you were born after January 1st, 1998. It is required now to have taken that boater education course.”

Arrested, suspended, fines, and jail time are what the captain of the boat could face if he or she drank too much.

In Georgia, it is legal to have alcohol on the boat, but the person driving the boat must stay sober.

Georgia DNR told me they will pull a boat over and run a DUI test on their vessel.

They have PPE for safety. Social distancing and small groups are encouraged on shore.