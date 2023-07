AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – On Monday the Georgia Cyber Center will celebrate its five-year anniversary.

The public is invited for a walking tour, a workshop, live demos, food, and ice cream. It will take place at the Georgia Cyber Center on Grace Hopper Lane on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free but parking is not, so plan for that,

Please RSVP if you plan to attend by scanning the QR code on the image below.