Georgia counties to begin audit of votes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — While the country awaits Georgia’s election results, each county’s Board of Elections will be hard at work auditing ballots. Joe Biden is leading President Trump in the state by 14, 111, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for each ballot to be reviewed.

“We’ll be counting every single piece of paper, every single ballot,” Raffensperger said.

So, how will the audit work? Lynn Bailey, the executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, says two poll workers will work as a team to review each ballot.

“They’ll pick up a ballot and say ‘this is a Donald Trump ballot,'” Bailey explained. “The other person verifies it, and it goes in a stack for Donald Trump. Then, they pick up the next ballot: ‘this is a Joe Biden Ballot.’ The other person verifies it, and they put it in a stack for Joe Biden. When they finish this process for all the ballots they have, they’ll then count the number that’s in each stack, and that’s all documented on forms.”

News of the audit was not surprising to Georgia’s county election directors. But, they now need to call in poll workers to review ballots and compensate them for their time. Bailey expects the entire process will cost the county between $50,000 and $60,000. It’s an additional cost for counties with tight budgets. Election officials hope this process will help restore the public’s confidence in elections.

“I believe the results of the full manual audit will reveal that the vote totals are true,” Bailey said. “I see no reason why they wouldn’t because we are physically looking at all the ballots that we counted,” Bailey said.

Audits will begin by Friday at 9am. All counties must complete the process by Wednesday, November 18 at midnight.