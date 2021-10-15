Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The Georgia Carolina State Fair in Augusta is back after it was cancelled last year.

Fair patrons can expect all of their favorite rides and fair food. One thing will be different– the Augusta Exchange Club’s policy on adult supervision.

“If you’re 15 and under, you must be accompanied by an adult. And what that does, is it keeps the families together. It keeps people from just coming in, gathering, and kids kind of roaming a bit round and round. So we want to make sure that they’re taken care of an accounted for,” said John Tudor, President of the Augusta Exchange Club.

Besides the usual food and rides, you will also be able to get a COVID vaccine if you choose. In fact, tonight only, you can get in free with proof of your COVID vaccine.

The fair is sponsored by the Augusta Exchange club. The organization uses money from its events to donate to charity.

“Yes, 100% of these donations go out to children’s charities. 100% of this. So that’s what we do. And this will all be staying inside the community, it will go nowhere else. And being able to have that this year and not having it last year, it makes you feel good,” Tudor said.

The fair gates open October 15 at 5 p.m. Regular admission is$8 and kids 5 and under are $5.

There will be daily admissions specials as well. Click HERE for more info.