AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning, the Georgia Cancer Center hosted its 4th annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Walk. This year it was back in person after being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Unite in the Fight against cancer is a fundraiser for the Georgia Cancer Center. The walk celebrates and brings together families and survivors of every type of cancer.

“It’s a walk that we do and invite our community out, family, friends and patients, to represent their loved one and honor in memory or someone who’s currently battling,” explained Abbie Vaughn, Philanthropy and Special Events Coordinator at Georgia Cancer Center.

The Georgia Cancer Center created the Unite in the Fight Against Cancer in 2018. Many events just focus on one cancer, but the Cancer Center created this 1.5-mile walk to bring attention to all 28 cancers treated by their team.

photo by Kim Vickers

“We have so many great physicians here that, because they support Unite in the Fight, and they get excited, and then they are the ones that are able to apply for these grants where this money goes towards, then that gets the patients excited. And they feel welcome and they feel supported,” said Vaughn.

Funds raised by the walk do not go to cancer research. Instead the money is used for the grants doctors can apply for to help their patients even more.

“The money that we raise goes back to the Georgia Cancer Center patient centric projects to help raise the standards of care we give to our patients,” Vaughn said.

Photo by Kim Vickers

Shawn Bizell lost his wife, Bonita, to stomach cancer in November 2021. She was a nurse practitioner at the Georgia Cancer Center before her diagnosis. He said she loved her job.

“She had a compassion for people who were fighting cancer. And I used to always ask her how could she do it. But she always said that people deserve the best care. Especially the ones fighting the hardest,” Bizell said.

Bizell and his two children, a 15-year old son and a 13-year old daughter, joined hundreds of families and survivors Saturday morning for the walk. The atmosphere was one of love, celebration, and remembrance.

Bizell said it’s been tough on his family since his wife died, but the support of their family and the cancer center has gotten them through.

“We have a good support system. The hospital staff has been great in staying in touch with us. Again, they were like family. “

Organizers are asking anyone who attended the walk, or are fundraising and posting to social media, to include #UniteintheFight.

The walk is over but there is still time to donate. Just CLICK HERE for more information.

