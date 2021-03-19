Georgia Cancer Center begins virtual fundraising event

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Nearly 2 million people in the Unites States are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Chances are you know someone battling it or who lost their battle.

In the US 41 out of 100 men and 39 out of 100 women will be diagnosed with cancer. The American Cancer Society said these estimates do not factor in the potential impact from COVID-19.

Some experts say they are seeing more advanced stages of cancer because of the shut downs. People aren’t going to their doctor’s as regularly this year, and things are getting missed.

This week you can help support local cancer patients while they fight for their lives.

The Georgia Cancer Center is kicking off its week-long Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Fundraiser beginning Monday. It raises funds to benefit its patients fighting any form of cancer.

photo courtesy Georgia Cancer Center

Al Dallas is the Chief of Staff at the Georgia Cancer Center. He was a significant part of the conceptualization of Unite in the Fight Against Cancer.

“Three years ago, when we began the event, we gave it a lot of thought because we didn’t want to just create another cancer fundraiser. One of the things that we saw lacking was an event that celebrated all forms of cancer,” explained Dallas. “And so Unite in the Fight is an opportunity for friends and family to form a team and recognize a family member, a loved one who has dealt with cancer or in memory of that person.”

The fundraiser is normally a cancer walk, but this year, because of the pandemic, they are raising money virtually.

photo courtesy of Georgia Cancer Center

“Event planning has been difficult in the virtual environment. But the motivating factor was really the importance of these funds. And so while virtual events don’t have quite the same…just that camaraderie and sense of togetherness that an in person event has, we really couldn’t afford not to. Because our patients need the funds that are available to provide a variety of services that are available here at the Georgia Cancer Center,” Dallas said.

Dallas said this fundraiser is a way for everyone to get involved. People can donate or anyone can start a team to raise money.

“Even if someone can’t make a financial contribution, just to be able to show the support for cancer patients and survivors, I think is very very important, and I encourage people to do that.”

Photo courtesy of Georgia Cancer Center

There is still time to start a team to support your loved one fighting cancer, or in memory of someone who lost their battle with the disease.

To start a team or donate to Unite in the Fight Against Cancer, just CLICK HERE.