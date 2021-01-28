Georgia bill would require two Photo ID copies to vote absentee

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The bill, introduced by a Republican senator would require voters to submit their photo ID both when applying for absentee ballots and when returning them.

Some Democrats said the bill will create voter suppression by making it harder for people to vote.



“The average elderly person doesn’t have a printer at home. They may have transportation issues to where they can’t go to a FedEx or go to a place where they can photocopy their ID. So, we should be making sure that voting is easier under state law than making it harder for folks to do,” Richmond County Democratic Party chair Jordan Johnson said.

More than 1.3 million Georgians returned absentee ballots in last year’s presidential election.

An audit of absentee ballot signatures by the GBI and Secretary of State’s office found no cases of fraud among 15,000 ballots reviewed.

Opponents of the bill says its simply a measure to stop eligible Georgians from voting



“We’ve got to support the right to fair and free elections and this bill doesn’t do that,” Johnson said.



The bill is the first major proposal to limit absentee voting after multiple, failed legal challenges to the results of 2020 presidential election in Georgia.