George Papadopolous running for Congress

(CNN) – Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopolous announced he’s officially running for Congress in California’s 25th district.

He’s hoping to fill the seat left vacant by Democrat Katie Hill.

The Republican took to Twitter to Monday to reach out to voters.

Papadopolous previously served 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his contacts with individuals tied to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He cooperated with investigators and got a two-week sentence instead of the six months prosecutors were seeking.

Papadopolous was released in December 2018.