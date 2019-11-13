General Electric plant in Waynesboro to close its doors

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)- A major Burke County employers is closing its doors for good.

NewsChannel 6 has confirmed through Mayor Greg Carswell that the GE plant in Waynesboro is closing and moving its operations to another facility near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The move is so that General Electric can consolidate certain manufacturing operations into one location.

Employees at the Waynesboro plant will be given severance packages and have the option to apply at other GE facilities.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with a representative of General Electric this afternoon and they forwarded the following statement about the closure: ““Based on the current competitive market conditions, GE Renewable Energy has made the difficult decision to combine our US High Voltage Switchgear (HVS) manufacturing into one U.S. location in Pennsylvania. This decision will result in closure of our Waynesboro manufacturing plant toward the end of 2020. This is a difficult decision that does not reflect on our employee’s performance, dedication, and hard work. GE will be providing a comprehensive severance package to employees, including transition support to new employment.”

GE plans to have the site closed by December 2020 with the building up for sale some time within the 2nd Quarter of 2021.