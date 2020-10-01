GDOT cautions drivers to be safer in light of accidents on I-20

Grovetown, GA (WJBF)- There have been at least five accidents on I-20 since Tuesday, two of them deadly.

Some of the people NewsChannel 6 talked to said that speeders and road rage incidents on the interstate have them worried about accidents, while others said they feel perfectly safe.

“Accidents do happen, but overall, I’ve always been pleased with I-20. I use that route to travel to my work and back every day.”

Nancy Cady also says that while she feels safe traveling I-20, she knows there are issues.

“I think some of the problem may be speed involved. I think there’s a lot of people that are driving that are staying too close to other cars in the bumper area. I think that needs to be addressed,” said Cady.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said that rear-end crashes are very common on the interstate, especially in work zones. In 2019 in the state of Georgia, thirty eight people died as a result of work zone crashes, eleven of which involved commercial trucks.

Kyle Collins with the GDOT said there are active work zones on the interstate from Newton County all the way to the South Carolina state line. He said that drivers need to be aware of signs warning about upcoming construction.

“Typically when you come up on a work zone, the speed limit is going to be decreased, typically about ten miles an hour, sometimes a little bit more from what is typically posted. Given the fact that there’s personnel. Given the fact there’s lane reduction. So slowing down and if you see a message board that five or ten miles ahead of time, go ahead and start shifting over to the proper lane,” explained Collins.

Collins also said there is one easy way to stay safe on your commute.

“To begin with, something we can all benefit from, is utilizing the technology at our fingertips before we even leave in the morning or when we’re leaving in the afternoon, to really map out our route and see if there may be active construction,” said Collins. “There’s some great technology with Waze and also our 511 Georgia app.”

Distracted driving is another cause of highway accidents. The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said in a statement that “there were 2,841 people killed and approximately 400,000 injured in distracted driving crashes in the United States in 2018. “

They said that since the implementation of the hands free law in Georgia in 2018, there has been a decrease in the number of traffic deaths related to distracted driving.

To further encourage drivers to pay attention, the Georgia State Patrol will be out, starting on October 5th, on a statewide distracted drier crackdown. They will be looking for drivers who are on their phones.

In a statement, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said:

“For those who will not put down their phone when they are driving, this is the only warning we are giving because those pulled over violating the hands-free law should expect to be handed a ticket. Cell phones make our lives easier but no text, social media post or video is worth your life or the lives of others.”

Remember, to stay safe while driving, keep one car length or more between you and other vehicles whenever possible, observe speed limits, be aware of vehicles on the side of the road, and as always, put down your phone when driving.