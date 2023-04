THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – Authorities are now on the scene after a shooting in Thomson.

According to authorities, the GBI is currently working a shooting incident that happened in the parking lot of the KJ’s Market IGA on West Hill Street.

According to GBI, the shooting has not been reported fatal at this time.

