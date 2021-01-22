GBI sees more people using its crime-fighting app

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – In Georgia, you can help police fight crime by using an app. The “See Something, Send Something” app let’s you send in an anonymous tip about a crime.

“It’s an easy app to use,” said Ryan Carmichael, GBI, Special Agent In Charge. “Someone can actually attach photographs, short videos with the information they’re sending. They can attach screenshots and other information that becomes helpful to us. So it just makes it an easy way to pass information on to the GBI.”

The app has been around since 2018, but SAC Carmichael says the GBI is starting to see an uptick in the number of people using it to report a crimes.

“We have definitely seen the number of users go up as the program has gone on,” said Carmichael. “This past summer in July we had enhancements that were made to the app. A lot of that had to do with back end type of features that the analysts at the Watch Desk can more quickly process things. And we’ve definitely seen more people continue to use the app.”

You can download the app in the Apple or Android app store.

Search for “See Something, Send Something”.

You can also download the app using these QR codes:

Android QR Code