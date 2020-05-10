GBI investigating threat on future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA (WJBF) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a threat on future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery.

In a social media post, the agency said they “are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”

Arbery was shot at killed while running through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood in February.

More than two months after the incident, George and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery seemed stalled by local authorities until a video of the shooting was shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, the McMichael’s were booked into the Glynn County Jail and had their first court appearance by video Friday afternoon. The judge spent roughly a minute reading each man his rights and the charges faced.