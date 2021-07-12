GBI Crime lab wins award for ‘Implementing national science standards’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of investigations (GBI) was recognized by the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for its industry standard setting work in forensic science.

OSAC, led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), works to promote standardization practices in science.

“The GBI Crime Lab is committed to providing superior forensic services to our patrons and citizens,” said Crime Lab Director Cleveland Miles in a news release. “The work that we do is of the utmost importance so the responsibility to do our best is not taken lightly.”

Miles continued to say, “We embrace the idea of self-examination and align our processes with the top standards in the forensic field. This is how we drive ourselves as a laboratory system to produce the best quality work product possible. To know better, is to do better.”

To obtain the OSAC standards award, the GBI Crime Lab had to become a “voluntary self-adopter” of scientific best practices established by the OSAC.

The GBI Crime Lab currently has five OSAC members and affiliates representing the lab’s Trace Evidence, Drug Identification, & Impressions sections.

25 labs in the United States have received the award for being an OSAC standard implementer. The GBI Crime Lab’s Headquarters facility was also the winner of the first award.