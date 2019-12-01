Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm gives live tree safety and maintenance tips

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After thanksgiving gives many families the green light to start putting up their Christmas tree. Whether you like artificial or real Christmas trees, we spoke to the owner of Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm to see how you can ensure safety in your home.

“The demand has been very high, because Thanksgiving was a little bit late this year, so we’ve been extremely busy on our weekends and even the week before Thanksgiving. I didn’t officially open, but we provided trees to customers,” says Matthew Gay, owner of Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm.

December is here and Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is helping families gear up for the holidays by cutting down the perfect Christmas tree and fresh reefs for homes.

Before families make their final decisions based off of personal preference, workers are helping by educating them on pros, cons, and maintenance of fresh cut trees.

“I tell the customers it’s going to be more than an hour before they get it in water to fresh cut it again, so we can make sure those pores are open before they get it in water and that’s the key to that key staying good and fresh,” says Gay.

And to pull on the Fraser Fir Tree limbs to ensure that there’s no needles. Workers are also emphasizing safety plus hazards to stay away from when the tree is up and ready to decorate.

“Always inspect your lights The LED’s are better, because they don’t produce any heat, but be careful of candles around trees, and make sure you have an adequate stand that will hold the height of the tree. The tree could fall over and you don’t want that,” says Gay.

Customers tell us not only is it a fun experience picking out trees, but it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“Ever since he was little we always come look for live Christmas trees and experience all the activities here. And just enjoy the family tradition,” says Pemberton Family, customers at Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm.

“We don’t just sell trees, we provide trees, but we provide a family experience. Again with the hot chocolate, the popcorn, hayride that’s complimentary, we have the bonfire going, swings. I just want families to come out and have a good time,” says Gay.