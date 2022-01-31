Garbage truck accident causes traffic shut down in Columbia County

(Columbia County, Georgia) – A garbage truck accident causes a shut down on Wrightsboro Road at Meadow Hill Drive in Columbia County.

According to authorities, a dump truck traveling east on Wrightsboro Road went off the roadway, and then, it overcorrected going into the westbound lane and striking a pick up truck head-on, which caused an overturn down the north embankment.

Officers on the scene say the driver of the dump truck and a passenger in the pick-up truck are being transported in an ambulance to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say traffic will be down to one lane after the ambulance leaves and until further notice.